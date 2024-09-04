Credit: Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK

Women’s Grand Slam tennis has provided some of the most exciting records in the sport’s history. From the most remarkable winning sequences to the most groundbreaking milestones in their career, these records show the extraordinary talent in women’s tennis. Here are 10 outstanding records held in women’s Grand Slam tennis.

10. Most Weeks as World’s No. 1 — Steffi Graf (377 Weeks)

Steffi Graf holds the record for the most number of weeks spent as world No. 1 in women’s tennis. During her entire career, she managed to rank at the top of the WTA rankings for a total of 377 weeks. Graf reigned the tennis court from 1987 to 1997 affirming her supremacy by her rankings.

9. Longest Grand Slam Match — Virginia Ruzici vs. Mima Jaušovec (2011 Australian Open)

The Australian Open of 2011 is the record-holder of the longest women's Grand Slam match. In the fourth round, Francesca Schiavone was up against Svetlana Kuznetsova. It was a tough match, which was contested for four hours and forty-four minutes. Schiavone won the match 4–6, 6–1, 16–14. This was an incredible match that lasted for 110 games and went into the record books as the longest women's match in Grand Slam history.

8. Youngest Grand Slam Singles Champion — Martina Hingis (16 Years)

The youngest-ever winner of the Grand Slam singles title is Martina Hingis. She claimed the Australian Open title in 1997 at the age of 16 years and three months. Hingis’ success made her the youngest player in history to win the Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era for men and women.

7. Oldest Grand Slam Singles Champion — Serena Williams (2017 Australian Open)

The record for the oldest female Grand Slam singles champion belongs to Serena Williams. She was 35 years and 4 months when she triumphed at the 2017 Australian Open. This victory helped her achieve 23 Grand Slam titles and set multiple tennis records. Williams did all this while she was eight weeks pregnant, further making her win historic and special.

6. Most Grand Slam Singles Titles in a Calendar Year — Margaret Court and Steffi Graf

Two women hold the record for most Grand Slam singles titles in a calendar year in the Open Era. This has only happened two times in history, and it was Margaret Court in 1970 and Steffi Graf in 1988. Both won all four grand slam titles; the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open within one year. Steffi Graf’s 1988 is interesting because she also clinched the Olympic Gold which made her achieve the so-called “Golden Slam.”

5. Most Grand Slam Titles After Turning 30 — Serena Williams (10 Titles)

Serena Williams holds the record for the most grand slam titles after the age of 30. She was able to clinch 10 Grand Slam singles titles, making her one of the best tennis players of all time. She accomplished this outstanding feat between 2012 and 2017 and won titles such as the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

4. Most Consecutive Grand Slam Titles — Martina Navratilova (6 Titles)

Martina Navratilova recorded the most consecutive Grand Slam titles between 1983 and 1984. That great run started with her triumph at Wimbledon in 1983 and ended with her win at the U. S. Open in 1984. Yet her victory at the 1984 French Open was very crucial because it made her achieve the “Martina Slam.” It made her the first woman since Margaret Court to win four consecutive major titles. This record of six consecutive Grand Slam titles still stands as one of the most notable and unique achievements in tennis.

3. Calendar Year Golden Slam — Steffi Graf (1988)

Steffi Graf had a spectacular year in 1988. She won all four Grand Slam championships- the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. She also won the Olympic gold medal in Seoul, and became the first and only tennis player in history to accomplish the "Golden Slam." The German player was dominant throughout the year. For example, taking only 32 minutes to defeat her opponent in the French Open final. Graf's perfect consistency and skill made her 1988 season one of the best in tennis history.

2. Most Grand Slam Singles Matches Won — Serena Williams (367 Matches)

1. Most Grand Slam Singles Titles — Margaret Court (24 Titles)

