Liquid’s CoreJJ taking break for ‘personal matter’

A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home.Jordan Woodruff

Team Liquid support Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in is dealing with a “personal matter” and will miss Week 4 matches in the League of Legends Championship Series.

The team said Academy team member Bill “Eyla” Nguyen will replace CoreJJ, who is expected to return for Week 5 of LCS Spring 2022 action.

Liquid coach Andre Guilhoto expressed his support for Eyla on Twitter, saying he was “more than confident that he, and the team, will do a great job on securing 3 wins this weekend.”

Eyla and the rest of the Liquid lineup face Golden Guardians in group-stage play on Friday. Liquid are off to a 5-1 start in the double round-robin format, tied with FlyQuest for the best overall record.

–Field Level Media