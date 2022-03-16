Liquid’s adreN to miss most of ESL Pro League group stage

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Liquid head coach Eric “adreN” Hoag will miss most of the upcoming ESL Pro League Season 15 group stage due to a personal matter that delayed his travel.

General manager Steve “jokasteve” Perino will coach the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team until adren makes his expected arrival in Dusseldorf, Germany, on March 27.

Team Liquid are in Group C, which begins play on March 23. Also in the group are GODSENT, BIG, Movistar Riders, Party Astronauts and Players (the neutral name for Russia-based Gambit Esports).

The top three teams in each of the four groups advance to next month’s playoffs. Top prize is $175,000 and entry in the $1 million Blast Premier: World Final 2022 in December.

