Liquid overake CLG in LCS Summer Split playoff stunner

Team Liquid rallied for a reverse sweep, pulling out a 3-2 win over Counter Logic Gaming on Thursday in the lower-bracket quarterfinals of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split playoffs.

The result sends Liquid to a Sunday matchup against the winner of the other lower-bracket quarterfinal on Friday, TSM vs. Evil Geniuses. Counter Logic Gaming, who squandered a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, were eliminated.

The $200,000 double-elimination event culminates the season for the top North American League of Legends circuit. The top three finishers will earn berths in the $2.25 million League of Legends World Championships, scheduled for Sept. 29-Nov. 5 in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and Mexico City.

The LCS winning side will pocket $100,000 and the runner-up will get $50,000. All LCS Summer Split matches are best-of-five, including the grand final on Sept. 11.

Counter Logic Gaming were on the verge of advancing after a 26-minute win on red and a 41-minute victory on blue. However, Liquid came back for a 29-minute win on blue, a 24-minute victory on red and then a 31-minute triumph on red.

France’s Steven “Hans sama” Liv paced Liquid with a 23/9/19 kill-death-assist ratio. Turkey’s Fatih “Luger” Guven wound up at 13/5/21 for Counter Logic Gaming.

The LCS Summer Split playoff schedule for the rest of the week:

–Friday, lower-bracket quarterfinal: TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

–Saturday, upper-bracket final: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

–Sunday, lower-bracket semifinals: Team Liquid vs. TSM/Evil Geniuses winner

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split prize pool

1st: TBD — $100,000, Worlds

2nd: TBD — $50,000, Worlds

3rd: TBD — $30,000, Worlds

4th: TBD — $20,000

5th-6th: Counter Logic Gaming, one team TBD — no money

7th-8th: FlyQuest, Golden Guardians — no money

9th: Immortals — no money

10th: Dignitas — no money

