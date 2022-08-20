Liquid open playoffs with win in LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid rallied to defeat FlyQuest on Saturday, the first day of playoff action at the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split.
Liquid dropped the first map but took the next three to defeat FlyQuest in the upper bracket quarterfinals. Liquid will play 100 Thieves next week in the upper bracket semifinals.
FlyQuest drops to the lower bracket to play TSM in Round 1.
Counter Logic Gaming will play Cloud9 on Sunday in the upper bracket quarters, the only match of the day.
LCS Summer Split prize pool:
1st: TBD — $100,000, Worlds
2nd: TBD — $50,000, Worlds
3rd: TBD — $30,000, Worlds
4th: TBD — $20,000
5th-6th: TBD
7th: TBD
8th: TBD
9th: Immortals
10th: Dignitas
–Field Level Media