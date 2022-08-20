Liquid open playoffs with win in LCS Summer Split

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team Liquid rallied to defeat FlyQuest on Saturday, the first day of playoff action at the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split.

Liquid dropped the first map but took the next three to defeat FlyQuest in the upper bracket quarterfinals. Liquid will play 100 Thieves next week in the upper bracket semifinals.

FlyQuest drops to the lower bracket to play TSM in Round 1.

Counter Logic Gaming will play Cloud9 on Sunday in the upper bracket quarters, the only match of the day.

LCS Summer Split prize pool:

1st: TBD — $100,000, Worlds

2nd: TBD — $50,000, Worlds

3rd: TBD — $30,000, Worlds

4th: TBD — $20,000

5th-6th: TBD

7th: TBD

8th: TBD

9th: Immortals

10th: Dignitas

