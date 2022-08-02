Detroit Lions’ Quintez Cephus exits with apparent leg injury

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus sustained an apparent left leg injury and exited practice on Tuesday.

Cephus found himself tangled up with cornerback Jeff Okudah while making a catch in a 1-on-1 drill. Cephus needed medical attention and left the field with the assistance of the trainers.

Cephus, 24, recorded 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns in his first five games in 2021 before sustaining a fractured collarbone.

He could be vying for a roster spot this season, however, after the team added DJ Chark and selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media