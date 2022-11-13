Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday.

Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach prior to last season.

Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and Amon-Ra St. Brown made 10 receptions for 119 yards. Williams ran for 59 yards on 16 carries.

Jeff Okudah returned an interception for a touchdown.

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields ran for 147 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. He also passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while Cole Kmet had four receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears (3-7).

The score was tied 10-10 at halftime.

The Bears opened the scoring on Cairo Santos’ 33-yard field goal. Detroit answered with Michael Badgley’s 25-yard field goal.

Goff found an open Brock Wright for a 2-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

The Bears then embarked on a methodical 15-play, 75-yard drive that Fields ended with a 1-yard scramble into the end zone.

A 10-play, 76-yard drive in the third quarter gave Chicago the lead. Fields found Kmet for a 6-yard score to finish it off.

Later in the quarter, Fields took advantage of a blown coverage and found a wide-open Kmet on a 50-yard touchdown to make it 24-10.

Detroit benefitted from three Chicago penalties on one drive to cut the Bears’ lead in half. D’Andre Swift scored on a 9-yard run with 11:37 remaining.

Just over a minute later, Okudah picked off Fields’ pass intended for Kmet and returned it 20 yards to allow the Lions to tie the score.

That didn’t last long. Fields faked a handoff and raced past the defense for a 67-yard touchdown with 9:11 remaining. Chicago missed the extra point, leaving the score at 30-24.

Detroit regained the lead with 2:21 to go. Goff threw a 44-yard pass to Tom Kennedy and a 13-yarder to St. Brown before Williams scored from 1 yard out. Badgley’s extra point gave the Lions their only lead since 10-3.

Aidan Hutchinson and Julian Okwara sacked Fields on Chicago’s last possession to force a turnover on downs.

