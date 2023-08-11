Lions push past Giants in preseason opener on late QB sneak

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Martinez’s 1-yard rushing touchdown with less than two minutes to play gave the host Detroit Lions a 21-16 preseason win over the New York Giants on Friday night.

Martinez, the rookie quarterback, capped an 11-play drive that milked 6:08 off the clock by scoring on the QB sneak. He also went 4-for-7 passing for 37 yards in relief of Nate Sudfeld, who started the game for Detroit and went 15-for-28 for 194 yards and two interceptions.

Maurice Alexander returned a punt 95 yards for a score early in the third quarter for the Lions, and Sudfeld followed that with a 2-point conversion pass to Jameson Williams.

The Giants got three field goals from Graham Gano and a second-quarter touchdown hookup from Tommy DeVito to Tommy Sweeney. DeVito played quarterback for New York for most of the game and finished 15-of-24 passing for 155 yards with an interception.

–Field Level Media