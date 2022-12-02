Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams could debut Sunday

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell needs another day to weigh the decision of whether to play rookie first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams for the first time on Sunday.

Williams is officially questionable, but feels his recovery from a torn ACL in the 2022 national championship game is now complete.

Wearing the familiar No. 9 last donned by Matthew Stafford, Williams was a part of the scout team in practice this week. Campbell said the rookie looks every bit the part, but wasn’t ready to commit to playing him Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Ford Field.

“Every day it’s been better. He got a pretty good load,” Campbell said of Williams’ practice schedule.

Williams said he’s going “somewhere close to full speed” and doesn’t believe so-called rust is a factor.

“I’m running real fast right now,” Williams said. “I feel real fast. I’m feeling good.”

But Williams said he won’t have much say in the decision on his return date, which could be shifted to next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL sustained in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for Alabama against Georgia in January.

Williams was a big-play threat for the Crimson Tide with four touchdown receptions of 70-plus yards. The Lions took on the risk despite his injury, trading up 20 spots to select Williams in the first round.

–Field Level Media