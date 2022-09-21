Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) misses practice

Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson missed practice with a thigh injury Wednesday coming off his breakout, three-sack performance in last week’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Hutchinson suffered a charley horse late in last week’s game. He left the game briefly before returning.

The Lions are also without fellow DE John Cominsky, who underwent thumb surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss multiple games.

Cominsky and Hutchinson have accounted for four of the team’s six sacks and have combined for seven quarterback pressures.

Also missing practice were running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Jonah Jackson (finger). Center Frank Ragnow, who missed last week’s game with a foot injury, was a limited participant.

The Lions (1-1) visit NFC North rival Minnesota (1-1) this Sunday.

