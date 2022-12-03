Lions activate rookie receiver Jameson Williams

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions activated wideout Jameson Williams off the non-football injury list Saturday, paving the way for the rookie to make his NFL debut.

The Lions moved up 20 spots to draft Williams in this year’s draft. Williams has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game in January while playing for Alabama.

Also Saturday, the Lions activated Romeo Okwara from the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and placed Julian Okwara on injured reserve.

The team also elevated OL Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

