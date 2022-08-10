Lions’ 1st-round pick to wear No. 9 with Matthew Stafford’s blessing

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams reached out to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for permission to wear the No. 9 jersey in Detroit.

Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, initially chose No. 18 in what he considered to be honoring Calvin Johnson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had worn No. 81 during his career with the Lions.

Williams revealed his jersey number on Instagram, but only after reportedly reaching out to Stafford via text as a courtesy.

Stafford didn’t have any objections, per ESPN.

To be clear, the number is not retired by the Lions and Williams was under no obligation to ask for permission.

Stafford played 12 seasons with the Lions after the team selected him with the top overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft. He went on to guide the Rams to a Super Bowl title last season in his first campaign with the club.

Williams is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained while playing for Alabama in the national championship game.

He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games last season for the Crimson Tide.

–Field Level Media