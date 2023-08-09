Lionel Messi’s MLS debut delayed; Aug. 20 match postponed

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF announced Wednesday that their regular-season match against Charlotte FC on Aug. 20 has been postponed, delaying Lionel Messi’s MLS debut.

Messi, ironically, is partly to blame for the postponement. His Leagues Cup-leading seven goals have helped propel Inter Miami to a surprising run to the quarterfinals against the very same Charlotte club on Friday.

Because the winner of that match will be playing Aug. 19 in the Leagues Cup final or third-place match, the clubs’ Aug. 20 MLS match has been bumped to a date to be announced.

Messi’s MLS debut is now expected to be Aug. 26 at the New York Red Bulls.

–Field Level Media