WATCH: Lionel Messi scores goal, becomes Argentina’s all-time leading scorer at World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has generated tons of interest worldwide, as it always does. Soccer fans get to see the best of the best represent their countries, trying to bring the Championship Trophy back to their homeland.

It also doesn’t hurt that we get to see Lionel Messi lead Argentina for one more round of action.

On Tuesday, it was Argentina battling Croatia in the Semifinals in Qatar, with both teams hoping to advance to the World Cup Finals.

Lionel Messi makes history for Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup

In typical fashion, it was Messi who stole the show. At the 33′ mark, Messi lined up for a penalty kick, which he made look far too easy, finding the back of the net with Croatia’s goalkeeper never standing a chance.

TOO EASY FOR MESSI 🐐



HE PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT IN THE SEMIFINALS 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/bUSJIBlsYK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Messi’s goal was the 11th of his career in World Cup play. He is now Argentina’s all-time leading scorer in World Cup action. Messi, who’s 35, has surpassed Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 10 goals from 1994-2002.

Not only is Messi Argentina’s all-time leading scorer in World Cups games, but he’s also the country’s all-time leading scorer in national team play, with 94 goals.

One of the best soccer players of our generation, Messi has now scored four times during the 2022 World Cup.