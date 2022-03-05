WATCH: 341-pound lineman posts better 40-yard dash time than Baker Mayfield at NFL Combine

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If this year’s NFL Combine was out to find the fastest 300-pound talent entering this year’s draft, then they have their answer.

On Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, 341-pound defensive lineman Jordan Davis took to the track to let NFL talent evaluators get a look at his speed and explosiveness in the traditional 40-yard dash exercise.

The 40-yard dash is the most popular portion of the NFL Combine for fans and media because it offers up a showcase of pure speed from the field of players entering the draft. However, the linemen position is not one known to make 40-time headlines. Until today.

Jordan Davis stuns with his 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Combine

Davis stunned onlookers at Lucas Oil Stadium when he posted an absurd 4.82 40-yard dash time. The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle’s time is the fastest at the combine for a player over 330-pounds since 2006. It is also believed to be the fastest all-time for an athlete of that specific size at the yearly event.

What makes the feat all the more impressive, is that the big man from Georgia actually ran a faster time than a couple of top-five NFL draft pick quarterbacks who became legends in college partially because of what they could do with their legs.

Davis’ 4.82 time was faster than both 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston (4.97) and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield (4.84). You can watch a “simulcam” view of Davis out running the two QBs in the video below.

The 2022 combines are set to finish up on Sunday morning at 11 AM ET with the top defensive backs in this years class of draft hopefuls.