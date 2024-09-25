New report reveals ‘consensus’ on Bryce Young trade return and it’s not good for the Carolina Panthers

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With Bryce Young’s future with the Carolina Panthers uncertain, a new report reveals what the team could get back in a trade, and it may not make a deal worth it.

One of the biggest stories in the NFL last week was Panthers head coach Dave Canales making the bold decision to bench 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young after another loss in Week 2. That defeat brought the former Alabama star’s record to 2-16 as an NFL quarterback.

Also Read: Where do the Carolina Panthers land in the NFL standings following Week 3?

It has created greater speculation that the youngster could be the latest in a long line of failed first-round picks. After Andy Dalton had a fantastic game and led Carolina to a win in Week 3, Young is unlikely to regain the starting job any time soon. It seems to make the 23-year-old expendable.

But what could the Panthers get back in a trade for the latest QB draft bust? Well, it was a topic The Athletic took a look at on Wednesday. And it is a return that is unlikely to make the Carolina Panthers rush to their phones and start taking Bryce Young trade offers.

Bryce Young stats (Career): 2-16 Record, 59.3 completion %, 70.9 passer rating, 3,122 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

Bryce Young trade likely gets the Carolina Panthers a fourth-round pick

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“The consensus in league circles is that the Panthers would be hard-pressed to get more than a Day-3 draft pick from Young, along the lines of what the San Francisco 49ers received in shipping Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys,” the outlet reported.

The 49ers received a fourth-round pick for the player who was the third overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. It also must be noted that the Panthers gave up two first-round picks, two seconds, and wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Bears to move up to the top pick in 2023. There are also notable financial ramifications in a trade.

“If the Panthers wanted to trade Bryce Young, they would owe $6.1 million in dead money this year. And $12.3 million next year. Not difficult to make that work,” ESPN reporter Bill Barnwell noted recently. “Teams acquiring Young would be on the hook for $10.1 million guaranteed over the next two years.”

For what they gave up to get him, a fourth-round pick is probably not enough for the Panthers to part with Bryce Young just yet.

Also Read: Where do the Carolina Panthers land in our NFL offense rankings after Week 3?