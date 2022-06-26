Lightning’s Brayden Point unlikely to play in Game 6 vs. Avs

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning are not expected to have forward Brayden Point in the lineup on Sunday night when they attempt to stave off elimination against the visiting Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he doesn’t anticipate altering his lineup for Sunday’s game, meaning Point would not draw back in after missing the team’s past three games.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s a severe injury,” Cooper said without getting into specifics of the exact injury that is plaguing Point.

Tampa Bay, which is bidding for a three-peat as Stanley Cup champion, trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Colorado needs one more win to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001.

Point sustained a lower-body injury on May 14 in Game 7 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He missed the team’s next 10 games before returning for the series opener against the Avalanche.

Point, 26, has two goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

–Field Level Media