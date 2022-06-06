fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 6, 2022

Lightning’s Brayden Point remains out for Game 4

Sportsnaut
May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point (21) reacts after suffering an apparent injuryagainst the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night as he continues to battle a lower-body injury.

He took part in the team’s optional skate on Monday, but coach Jon Cooper said Point won’t play.

“He’s taking a twirl right now,” said Cooper, “but he’s out for Game 4.”

The Lightning are down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series against the New York Rangers. Tampa Bay is the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion.

Game 4 will be played in Tampa.

Point last played in Game 7 of Tampa Bay’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He sustained the injury in that game.

On the season, the 26-year-old Point scored 58 points (28 goals, 30 assists) in 66 games. In seven playoff games, he had two goals and two assists.

–Field Level Media

Share: