Lightning’s Brayden Point game-time decision for Game 3

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point was absent from Monday’s morning skate and will be a game-time decision for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the visiting Colorado Avalanche, coach Jon Cooper announced.

Cooper noted that star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will start Monday night’s game despite missing the morning skate for rest purposes.

Point has one assist in two games in this series for the Lightning, who trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The 26-year-old had just returned to action after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury sustained in Game 7 of Tampa Bay’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Point recorded 58 points (28 goals, 30 assists) in 66 games during the regular season. In nine playoff games, he had two goals and three assists.

–Field Level Media