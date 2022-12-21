Lightning-Sabres game on Friday postponed due to storm

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and host Buffalo Sabres was postponed due to the severe winter storm expected to hit the Buffalo area.

The NHL said Wednesday that the game will be rescheduled to March 4.

Buffalo’s previously scheduled game for that day against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers was moved to Jan. 9.

Weather reports indicate that a fierce storm with lake-effect show is expected to hit Western New York with wind chill as low as minus-20 degrees.

The Lightning visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night and then will return home to Florida. Because of the league’s Christmas break, Tampa Bay’s ensuing game will be Dec. 28 against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

Due to the postponement, Buffalo won’t play again until Dec. 27 against the host Columbus Blue Jackets.

–Field Level Media