Lightning ride power play to win over Red Wings

Mar 4, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) skates with the puck as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay scored three times on the power play, including Mikhail Sergachev’s tiebreaking third-period tally, and the Lightning topped the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night.

With four seconds left on a man advantage, Sergachev rifled in his fourth marker at 10:21 to break a 1-all tie after Ross Colton’s faceoff win.

Sergachev also blocked Tyler Bertuzzi’s point-blank shot with 1:18 remaining before Steven Stamkos scored his 27th goal, into an empty net, in the final seconds.

Brayden Point earlier collected his his 49th career power-play goal, tying him with Brad Richards for fifth place in Lightning man-advantage markers. His 161st overall tally also knotted him with Tyler Johnson for sixth place in career goals with the franchise.

Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman assisted on all three goals, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Ondrej Palat played in his 600th game.

On the second game of a back-to-back home set, Tampa Bay sent out backup goalie Brian Elliott for his first start since Feb. 11. The veteran made 22 saves.

The Lightning went 2-1-0 on their three-game homestand and are 6-1-0 on the second game of back-to-back sets.

Robby Fabbri scored and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves for the Red Wings, who are 2-4-0 in their past six games. Dylan Larkin’s 10-game point streak ended.

Unlike the teams’ previous meeting, a wild 7-6 Tampa Bay win in overtime on Oct. 14 at Detroit, the game was played evenly and without a score in the first period.

Tampa Bay was all over the Red Wings in the first part of the second period. aided by a power play when former Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov went off for tripping at 5:09.

The Lightning peppered Nedeljkovic with the period’s initial 12 shots, with Point ultimately redirecting Hedman’s blast for the his 22nd goal at 6:43.

Detroit struggled to get out of its own end and muster any offense in the period’s first half, finally registering its first shot on Elliott at 11:02.

The visitors tied the game on an odd play two minutes later.

Moritz Seider led a three-on-two rush and wristed a shot on Elliott, who appeared to possess the puck. However, it dropped behind the goalie as he fell backwards, and Fabbri tapped in his 15th marker.

–Field Level Media