Lightning extend their recent dominance over Islanders

Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as the host Tampa Bay Lightning won on consecutive nights by beating the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night.

Corey Perry, Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott won for the first time in two starts by stopping 33 of 36 shots. Steven Stamkos, the NHL’s leading goal scorer, failed to tally and had his five-game goal streak end.

The Lightning, who beat the host Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime Friday, improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games against the Islanders.

Matt Martin, Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, who lost their second straight game and fifth consecutive against the Lightning. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves.

After playing their first 13 games on the road last season while their new arena was being completed, the Islanders were competing in their first away match in the season’s fifth game.

Point, who scored twice against the Panthers including the game winner, found a puck near Sorokin and whipped in his fourth goal at 10:43 to open the scoring on Saturday.

On a strong forecheck nearly two minutes later, the Islanders’ gritty fourth line tied it when Martin ripped a forehand shot from the slot for his first marker. However, Point rang a shot off the crossbar, and Hagel swooped in and tallied on the rebound for his first goal at 18:03.

In the second period, after New York killed off a Lightning five-on-three power play, Perry jammed in Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s cross-ice pass through the crease for his second marker at 3:12 to make it 3-1. But Beauvillier’s backhander found its way past Elliott at 9:36 for the winger’s second goal.

In the final second of the period, Tampa Bay created some separation when Paul finished a strong push by scoring for the first time and making it 4-2.

In the third, a failed clearing pass by Hagel allowed Pulock to keep the puck in the offensive end at the blue line. The defenseman notched his first goal by beating Elliott on the glove side at 5:45.

In a harried minute that saw each side get odd-man rushes, Killorn found a puck in front of Sorokin and roofed his first goal at 14:08 to complete the scoring.

