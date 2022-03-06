Lightning break away from Blackhawks with late flurry

Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman (61) clears the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The visiting Tampa Bay Lightning scored three goals in a 32-second span early in the third period and defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.

Victor Hedman scored two goals and Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who have won seven of their past eight games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves and improved to 12-0 in his career against the Blackhawks.

Dylan Strome, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who have lost six of eight (2-5-1). Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.

Hedman made it 4-2 with his second goal of the game at 1:51 of the third period on a slap shot from the left point.

Shortly after the next faceoff, the Blackhawks turned the puck over in their end. Corey Perry jumped on it and beat Fleury far side from the bottom of the left circle at 2:04. Sergachev scored on a wrist shot from the left point at 2:23 to make it 6-2.

DeBrincat scored his 32nd goal of the season when he deflected Strome’s shot past Vasilevskiy at 7:05 to pull Chicago within 6-3, but Vasilevskiy made a sparkling glove save on Kane midway through the period to keep the margin at three.

Strome gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 7:51 of the first period when he scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice backhand pass from Kane.

Taylor Raddysh saw a blocked shot bounce toward him and backhanded it past Fleury to tie the score at 1:09 of the second period.

Kane put the Blackhawks back in front 2-1 when he got the puck at the blue line, skated into the slot and beat Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot at 6:09.

Tampa Bay took its first lead with a pair of goals 1:31 apart late in the second period.

Hedman scored on a one-timer from the slot at 15:17, just after a power play had ended, to tie it and Cal Foote gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead at 16:48 when he converted a feed from Anthony Cirelli.

–Field Level Media