Liberty’s Breanna Stewart erupts for 45 points in rout vs. Fever

Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her career-high 45 points in the first quarter to fuel the host New York Liberty to a 90-73 romp over the visiting Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon.

Stewart, who joined the Liberty during the offseason, set a franchise single-game scoring record in her second contest with the team.

Stewart made 15 of 21 shots from the field — including 6 of 9 from 3-point range — to help New York to its first victory of the season. She also was 9-for-9 on free throws to go along with 12 rebounds in the first home game with her new team.

Stewart’s previous career high was 38 points, set during a 2016 game with the Seattle Storm. On Sunday, she eclipsed that mark with more than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Jonquel Jones scored 14 points, Courtney Vandersloot had 11 and Sabrina Ionescu added nine (all in the first half) for the Liberty.

NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and Aliyah Boston added 15 for the Fever, who remained winless through two games under first-year coach Christie Sides. Kristy Wallace added 11 points off the bench.

Stewart had more than half of New York’s points through three quarters, when it led 85-55.

The Liberty’s 36-14 burst in the first quarter set the tone. Stewart had 29 points at the half, with New York holding a 62-35 lead.

The Liberty shot 62.2 percent from the field in the opening half compared to Indiana’s 28.2 percent. Stewart had four of New York’s 10 baskets from 3-point range at the break.

By halftime, Indiana had 16 total rebounds and the Liberty had grabbed 18 offensive boards.

The score was 12-2 just 2 1/2 minutes into the game. The Liberty racked up 20 points in the first 4 1/2 minutes.

