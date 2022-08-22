Liberty names grad transfer Charlie Brewer starting QB

Charlie Brewer will start the 2022 season at quarterback for Liberty, coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday.
The well-traveled graduate transfer will replace Malik Willis, now in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Brewer previously was the starter at both Baylor and Utah.
QB1. pic.twitter.com/QKuS2arwE5
— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) August 22, 2022
He decided to leave the Utah program last September after he was replaced during the third game of the season. Cameron Rising took over in a 33-31 loss to San Diego State in triple overtime and led the Utes to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.
Brewer transferred to Liberty in December and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Following four seasons (2017-20) at Baylor, Brewer moved on to Utah. He completed 48 of 79 passes for 484 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, compiling a 1-2 record as the Utes’ starter.
At Baylor, he passed for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 picks.
Liberty opens the season on Sept. 3 at Southern Miss.
–Field Level Media