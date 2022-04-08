LGD Gaming’s Jay banned indefinitely for match-fixing

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LGD Gaming mid laner Chen “Jay” Bo has been banned indefinitely from all competitions by League of Legends Pro League officials due to match-fixing.

An investigation began in earnest on Wednesday after incriminating messages alleged that the 22-year-old Chinese player had communicated with someone outside the league to intentionally lose specific LPL matches this season.

“The LPL Disciplinary Committee has announced that Chen ‘Jay’ Bo will be permanently banned from all professional competitions,” the LPL said on Weibo, according to a translation by Korizon’s Kevin Kim. “The player will also be forbidden from broadcasting League of Legends related content on his streams.

“(Jay) has improper behaviors that affect the fairness of LPL games and participates in illegally organized betting on League of Legends events. (Jay) will be suspended for life for violating relevant regulations, with immediate effect.”

Jay joined LGD Gaming in December. He previously competed with TWELVE, Vici Gaming, Gama Dream and TyLoo.

