Let’s play two: Missouri, Mississippi State open weekend set

Feb 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 63-55. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri struggled in Tuesday’s home loss to No. 23 Arkansas, but will have two more opportunities for wins in a rare Southeastern Conference home-and-home set.

The Tigers (10-15, 4-8) will play Friday night in the opener of a pair of games over the weekend against Mississippi State, the first one taking place at Starkville, Miss.

The second game originally was slated for Jan. 5, but Missouri’s COVID-19 concerns forced a postponement, with the game rescheduled for Sunday

In the opening matchup against the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7), Missouri hopes to leave behind the defeat against the Razorbacks.

The Tigers were outmatched from the start and could not withstand Stanley Umude’s 6 of 9 3-point shooting. Arkansas led 46-27 at the half and went on to a 76-57 victory.

The Razorbacks were 11 for 21 from 3-point range (52.4 percent), while Missouri finished 5 of 17 (29.4 percent).

“We just didn’t come out with an edge tonight,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We’ve been playing good basketball. We weren’t great tonight. We knew Stanley could make shots and make plays.”

Missouri got 13 points from Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon had 11, but the Tigers fell to 2-7 on the road.

Winners of the past four against Missouri, the Bulldogs had a chance Wednesday to record their second Quad 1 victory, but after taking a seven-point second-half lead, they fell 80-75 at No. 25 Alabama.

Shortly after Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats was ejected for his second technical foul, Alabama closed on a 23-11 run to dash the Bulldogs’ hopes.

It was a devastating loss for coach Ben Howland’s team because it presented the last good opportunity on the regular-season schedule to make an impression and perhaps pocket an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Four of Mississippi State’s final six regular-season games are against schools that are 10th or worse in the SEC standings.

“I never had the feeling of, ‘Here we go again.’ I always had confidence that we were going to win the game,” Howland said.

Iverson Molinar scored a game-best 22 points, but the Bulldogs shot just 36.1 percent.

–Field Level Media