Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal game lifts Oilers past Ducks

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals to help the Edmonton Oilers earn a 7-3 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Edmonton’s Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Puljujarvi also tallied. Mike Smith made 27 saves for the Oilers, who have won four straight since Dave Tippett was fired last week and replaced by interim coach Jay Woodcroft.

Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod had two assists each for the Oilers.

Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano each had a goal and an assist, Adam Henrique scored and John Gibson stopped 34 shots for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Gibson, who was pulled halfway through a 6-2 road loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, was handed an early 2-0 lead on Thursday, but the Oilers came back with five straight goals beginning late in the first period.

Kane scored on a power play with 1:14 left in the opening period to cut the lead to 2-1. It was the fourth goal for Kane in nine games since he signed with the Oilers.

Ryan tipped in a slap shot from Cody Ceci to tie the score 2-2 at 4:12 of the second.

Edmonton moved ahead 3-2 on a goal by Puljujarvi. He swung and missed with his redirection try, but the puck hit his skate and went in at 7:26 of the second. Puljujarvi later left with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Draisaitl stretched the lead to 4-2 with his first goal of the game at 10:21 of the second.

Foegele made it 5-2 when he scored at 4:21 of the third.

Zegras scored from a sharp angle to make it 5-3 at 9:17, but Draisaitl came back 1:02 later with his league-leading 35th goal of the season to make it 6-3. Hyman made it a four-goal margin at 11:37.

Edmonton fell behind when Adam Henrique (at 4:39) and Milano (at 14:14) scored on first-period power plays.

