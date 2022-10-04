Video shows former NFL star LeGarrette Blount throwing punches at a youth football game

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount issued an apology after a video emerged of him throwing punches during a fight at a youth football game on Saturday.

TMZ Sports first reported on the fight, which happened in Gilbert, Arizona. The skirmish between multiple parents erupts shortly after a 120and-under football game. The 35-year-old former NFL star coaches for GCYFC Gators and seemed to take issue with something said to him as the teams shook hands after the game.

Legarette blount fights dad pic.twitter.com/pNa2cwf78N — Curtis Riley (@Riley007Curtis) October 3, 2022

Things reportedly started earlier when the three-time Super Bowl champion appeared irate on drone footage shot on Saturday night. He angrily motioned toward multiple coaches and then moments later Blount chased down an individual. While he was eventually pulled away by multiple people, the verbal interaction continued minutes later and that is when Blount threw punches.

LeGarrette Blount stats: 6,306 rushing yards, 56 rushing touchdowns

Law enforcement was called to the scene after receiving multiple reports of adults fighting, per TMZ. No injuries were reported but police are investigating with Blount classified as “an involved party” in the inquiry.

On Monday night after the video was released, Blount issued an apology for his actions but also said there are details that led to the fight that aren’t known publicly.

“Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend. Unfortunately, the video shared does not display all of the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation. I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.” LeGarrette Blount‘s apology for fight at youth football game

Once a star with the Oregon Ducks, Blount infamously punched Boise State defensive lineman Byron Hout immediately after a game and later served a suspension for it. After going undrafted in 2010, Blount exploded in his rookie season with 1,007 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He bounced around the NFL from 2011-’15 before delivering the best season of his career in 2016, rushing for a career-high 1,161 yards with an NFL-high 18 rushing touchdowns.