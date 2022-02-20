WATCH: LeBron James wins NBA All-Star Game with crazy shot

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was the toast of Ohio during NBA All-Star Weekend with his return to Cleveland as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James spent two different tours as a member of the Cavaliers, leading the organization to its first ever title back in 2016 before ultimately heading to Los Angeles for the 2018-19 season.

In an NBA All-Star Game that saw Stephen Curry go absolutely wild, it was LeBron James who came through clutch. He won the game for Team LeBron over Team Durant with a wild fadeaway.

Team LeBron was up 161-160 with two more points needed to reach the target score of 163. With both teams actually playing defense, King James hit the shot for The Land.

LeBron James finished the game with 24 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including that game-winner.

For his part, Stephen Curry scored 50 points on a record 16 three-pointers to win the first ever Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP award.

