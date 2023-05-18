LeBron James’ youngest son to transfer high schools in preparation for college basketball

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a major battle against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

For James, his success at the relatively advanced age of 38 has been among the top stories around the NBA for some time.

In fact, there’s now a darn good chance that James will be playing with his oldest son in the NBA once the 2024-25 season comes calling. One of the top recruits of his class, Bronny James just signed to play with the USC Trojans. If all goes well, he should be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

But that might not be the extent of the James’ family making its presence known on the basketball court. LeBron’s youngest son, Bryce James, is a rising 6-foot-6 15-year-old who is a popular name within the amateur basketball ranks.

Having played with his older brother at Sierra Canyon in Southern California last season, Bryce has now opted to transfer high schools. According to this note from ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, the youngest James will attend Campbell Hall High School in Studio City, California next school year.

There’s a lot of different things to look at here. First off, tuition for the high school is said to be $50,000 annually. That’s right where Sierra Canyon is at. Meanwhile, LeBron James and his family has announced a donation toward the creation of a new multi-million dollar athletic facility at Campbell Hall High School.

Bryce James will suit up with the son of former NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton for Campbell Hall. He will also play for former Vanderbilt associate head coach David Grace, who was an assistant at UCLA when Lonzo Ball suited up for the Bruins.

“I got to learn a lot. I got to know how [fame] impacted Lonzo in college,” Grace said. “I got to see it every day,” Grace said.

This is all part of the plan as LeBron James looks to help another son through the amateur basketball process. Whether Bryce will even be seen as a top recruit coming out of high school remains to be seen. It’s way to early in that process. But the process has at least started.