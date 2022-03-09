LeBron James (knee) returns for Lakers after one-game absence

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James will return to the lineup for the visiting Los Angeles Lakers against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, coach Frank Vogel told reporters less than 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

James missed the Lakers’ 117-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with knee soreness.

The 37-year-old was in splendid form in his most recent appearance, a 124-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. He scored a season-high 56 points on 19-of-31 shooting and knocked down six 3-pointers.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he had been anticipating that James would play.

“There wasn’t much question in my mind that he was going to play tonight,” Silas said in his pregame media session.

James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 46 games this season.

–Field Level Media