LeBron James adds Worst Actor ‘Razzie’ to trophy case

On the eve of the Oscars, LeBron James “won” a Razzie Award on Saturday for Worst Actor for his performance in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The sequel to the original Space Jam, which starred Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny in 1996, “A New Legacy” was well-represented at the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards, which annually honors the most unimpressive performances in the movie industry.

Along with James winning in the Worst Actor category, the film received two other Razzies, although it was merely a runner-up as a nomination for Worst Picture.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” won for Worst Prequel, Rip-Off, or Sequel, and Worst Screen Combo (James with any Warner Bros. character or product — of which there were many).

James was just the latest NBA star to be nominated for a Razzie, but he becomes the first to be recognized as Worst Actor. In 1997, Dennis Rodman earned Worst Supporting Actor (and Worst New Star) for his effort in the movie “Double Team,” and Shaquille O’Neal was nominated for Worst Actor for his performance in “Steel.”

Netflix’s filmed version of “Diana the Musical” earned five Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture of 2021.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and an 18-time All-Star, is in good company on the all-time Razzie list for Worst Actor, joining Sylvester Stallone (four wins), Adam Sandler, Kevin Costner, Pauly Shore, John Travolta, Bill Cosby, William Shatner and Bruce Willis, among many others.

