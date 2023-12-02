Leafs tie it with 6 seconds left, but Bruins win in OT

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Saturday night.

Marchand scored his eighth goal of the season on a rebound after a breakaway by David Pastrnak.

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game at 19:54 of the third period to force overtime, with assists from Mitchell Marner and John Tavares.

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists. Kevin Shattenkirk and Trent Frederic also scored for the Bruins, who have won two straight after losing three in a row.

Linus Ullmark stopped 37 shots for the Bruins.

Max Domi also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won two straight.

Joseph Woll made 33 saves for Toronto.

Boston took the lead at 10:44 of the first period. Pastrnak took an outlet pass from Brandon Carlo and snapped a 43-foot shot from near the right circle for his 14th goal of the season.

Hampus Lindholm also earned an assist on the goal.

Toronto had a 10-7 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Matthews hit the right goal post with a shot at 1:42 of the second period.

Shattenkirk scored his first goal of the season on an in-close backhand at 7:31 of the second. Pastrnak set up the defenseman’s goal with a slick, no-look pass. Jake DeBrusk got the other assist.

Matthews scored his 15th goal of the season at 12:06 of the second, knocking in the rebound from William Nylander’s shot. Matthew Knies also picked up an assist.

Toronto had a 23-17 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

Domi tied the game with his first goal of the season at 2:11 of the third from the low slot. Nicholas Robertson made the pass and Calle Jarnkrok also had an assist.

Frederic scored his sixth goal at 13:10 of the third on a rebound to put Boston ahead 3-2. Derek Forbert and Morgan Geekie earned assists.

–Field Level Media