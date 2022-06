Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Timothy Liljegren agreed to a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension Monday.

Liljegren, 23, registered 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 games during the 2021-22 regular season.

The 2017 first-round pick (17th overall) has played in 74 games since making his Maple Leafs debut on Jan. 18, 2020.

Liljegren has also accumulated 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) in 148 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

–Field Level Media