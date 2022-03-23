fbpx
Published March 23, 2022

Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (knee) likely to miss ‘weeks’

Feb 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) skates with the puck against New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin will be out “weeks” with a knee injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.

Sandin, 22, was injured Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. Keefe didn’t have any specifics about when Sandin might return.

“No, other than it’s going to be weeks for sure is what I’m told,” Keefe said. “How many, we are not certain of that.”

Mark Giordano, acquired on Sunday from the Seattle Kraken, is expected to move into Sandin’s slot, paired with Timothy Liljegren, when the Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

In 51 games this season, Sandin has recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).

–Field Level Media

