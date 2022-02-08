Leafs’ Auston Matthews feeling ‘pretty good’ after hit to head

Feb 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Maple Leafs trainer checks on an injured forward Auston Matthews (34) during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews felt “pretty good” Tuesday after taking a hit to the head Monday night, coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Matthews fell while battling Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter in the third period and was accidentally kneed in the back of the head by another player.

Matthews, 24, skated to the dressing room and did not return as the Maple Leafs went on to register a 4-3 victory in overtime.

He scored his 30th and 31st goals in the second period Monday night and has a team-high 53 points in 39 games this season. He has 404 points (230 goals, 174 assists) in 374 games since Toronto drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016.

Keefe said Tuesday was already a scheduled day off for Matthews after he competed in the All-Star Game over the weekend. The Leafs don’t play again until Thursday night at the Calgary Flames.

