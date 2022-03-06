LCS commissioner: Mid-Season Showdown will have live audience

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fans react during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event between the Vancouver Titans and San Francisco Shock at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The LCS Mid-Season Showdown will take place in front of a live audience in Houston in April, the league’s commissioner confirmed on Saturday.

The Mid-Season Showdown had been scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston for months now, but with the recent run of cancellations of live events due to COVID-19, some questions had arisen about whether this event might still take place.

Addressing just such a question on Reddit on Saturday, new LCS commissioner Jackie Felling confirmed that the event is still scheduled to go on.

“This event is happening and we’re excited to announce tickets and other details in the coming weeks,” Felling said. “As you can imagine COVID / pandemic makes event planning much more complicated and we are pushing to get out details ASAP.”

Among the notable events affected by the pandemic included last year’s LCS Championship, which was moved from the Prudential Center in New Jersey to a fan-free environment in Los Angeles.

The 2022 LCS Mid-Season Showdown is scheduled to take place April 23-24. It will be the first major live event under the tenure of Felling, who was appointed commissioner in February.

“We’re pumped to finally be in Texas and appreciate everyone understanding as we work through these last little details to get out tickets soon,” Felling added.

