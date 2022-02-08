Laurent Brossoit stymies Oilers as Knights win 4-0

Feb 8, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) chase a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves to register his first shutout of the season and lead the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

It was the third career shutout in 78 career starts for the 28-year-old Brossoit, who played his first four seasons with Edmonton.

Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist while Alex Pietrangelo and Brett Howden also scored goals for Vegas.

The Golden Knight won their third straight game while also improving to 9-1-1 over their last 11 road games.

Mike Smith, activated off the injured reserve list on Monday and making his first start since Jan. 5 due a thumb injury, stopped 24 of 28 shots.

Vegas had just six shots on goal in the first period but still managed to build a 2-0 lead.

Howden made it 1-0 midway through the period with his eighth goal of the season, taking a stretch pass from Shea Theodore and then breaking in and beating Smith with a wrist shot through his pads to extend his goal streak to a career-best four consecutive games.

Karlsson increased the lead to 2-0 at the 16:55 mark with a short-handed goal.

Smith set up the score by first blocking Tyson Barrie’s shot from the left point and then picking up the loose puck to key a two-on-none rush. He backhanded a pass to Karlsson on the left wing, where he fired a wrist shot past Smith’s blocker side for his seventh goal of the season. It was the eighth short-handed goal of the season Vegas, tied with the Florida Panthers for tops in the NHL.

Pietrangelo picked up his 500th career point early in the second period with his seventh goal of the season, taking a pass from Jonathan Marchessault in the high slot and firing a wrist shot past Smith’s blocker side.

Smith made it 4-0 just 14 seconds into the third period when he picked up a loose puck near the bottom of the left circle and roofing a shot past the Oilers’ netminder on the short side.

