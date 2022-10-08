Late TD pass lifts No. 17 TCU over No. 19 Kansas

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan hit Quentin Johnston with a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:36 left to give No. 17 TCU a 38-31 victory against No. 19 Kansas 38-31 in Big 12 action Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kan.

Duggan completed 23 of 33 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0). He also rushed for 55 yards and a score.

Kansas to the TCU 34-yard line in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs. Backup quarterback Jason Bean completed 16 of 24 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns — all in the second half — to lead the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1).

The highly anticipated offensive display didn’t materialize early, as the teams combined for 13 points in the first half before erupting for 21 points apiece in the third quarter.

TCU opened up a 10-0 lead with a 39-yard field goal by Griffin Kell in the first quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run by Kendre Miller in the second quarter, set up by a 53-yard pass from Duggan to Johnston. The TD drive began at the Horned Frogs’ own 1-yard line after a fumble by Kansas starting QB Jalon Daniels.

Jacob Borcila booted a 40-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half to put the Jayhawks on the board. But Daniels was injured on the series and didn’t return to the game.

The Jayhawks tied the game with a four-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. After hitting Tanaka Scott on a 52-yard strike, Bean connected with Mason Fairchild on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Following a fumble by TCU receiver Geor’quarius Spivey, the Jayhawks went 40 yards on five plays to take the lead on Bean’s 8-yard TD pass to Luke Grimm.

Duggan found Derius Davis on the left sideline on the next possession and Davis raced up the sideline for a 51-yard touchdown to tie the score at 17-17.

TCU regained the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Duggan.

Bean hit Quentin Skinner on a 38-yard TD pass to level the score at 24-24, but Duggan answered with a 25-yard scoring strike to Taye Barber.

Bean then found Skinner on a 29-yard touchdown with 4:21 left to knot the score again.

–Field Level Media