Late rally leads D-backs over Rockies

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera each homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday in Phoenix.

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Arizona scored the go-ahead run on Rockies reliever Alex Colome’s balk with the bases loaded. The D-backs added an insurance run on Sergio Alcantara’s sacrifice fly.

Colome (2-6) loaded the bases by allowing a one-out double to Daulton Varsho and walking the next two batters. Colorado fell to 5-13 since the All-Star break.

Chris Devenski (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Colorado loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth against Mark Melancon, who retired Randal Grichuk on a forceout for his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

Colorado starter Jose Urena opened the game by retiring the first two batters he faced before Ketel Marte singled and Walker followed with a two-run blast to left field.

Walker’s 431-foot homer was his 26th of the season and third in his last six games.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but Urena induced a double-play grounder by Jose Herrera to escape the jam unscathed.

Colorado’s offense struggled early against Zach Davies, who allowed four hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Kevin Ginkel relieved Davies to begin the sixth and allowed all six batters he faced to reach base. C.J. Cron tied the game with a two-run double and Elehuris Montero put the Rockies ahead with an RBI single.

After Joe Mantiply replaced Ginkel with the bases loaded and no outs, Connor Joe struck out before Grichuk scored on Garrett Hampson’s sacrifice fly.

Arizona answered with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on Rivera’s solo shot against Urena, marking his first home run since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals last Monday.

The D-backs pulled even in the seventh against Robert Stephenson when Sergio Alcantara drew a leadoff walk and scored on Josh Rojas’ one-out double to left field.

Brendan Rodgers, Cron, Grichuk and Montero each had two hits for Colorado.

–Field Level Media