Late homers guide Giants past Cubs

Thairo Estrada hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and had two RBIs, while Wilmer Flores clubbed a two-run drive in the eighth, as the visiting San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday night.

Facing Chicago reliever Hayden Wesneski (1-1), who didn’t allow a run over the first six innings of his major league career, Estrada lined a ball just over the left field scoreboard to break a late 1-1 tie.

Flores, with a man on, went deep into the same left field bleachers off Wesneski an inning later, which proved important after Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki clubbed a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Meanwhile, Zack Littell (3-3), Camilo Doval (22nd save) and four other pitchers, on a bullpen game, helped the Giants (67-73) to a second consecutive victory to take the three-game set. It marked San Francisco’s first winning road series of at least three games since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh.

Starter Wade Miley allowed one run and four hits, while walking a batter and striking out five over five innings for Chicago (58-82), which is 6-15 since winning five in a row from Aug. 16-20.

The veteran left-hander allowed one hit through the first three innings. Then J.D. Davis doubled off the left field ivy to open the fourth, and ultimately scored on Estrada’s slow-rolling single into right field with two out.

Chicago tied the game in the fifth inning off Yunior Marte. With two out, Zach McKinstry, who recorded his first career four-hit game, doubled and scored on a single from Rafael Ortega, who went to second on the play via right fielder Luis Gonzalez’s error.

Estrada’s home run was his 13th of the season, while Flores’ drive matched a career high with his 18th. It was also the 13th homer of Suzuki’s first major league campaign.

Chicago shortstop Nico Hoerner had two hits and made a few nifty defensive plays in the field before exiting the game after five innings due to right triceps tightness.

