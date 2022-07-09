Late goal by Jack Skahan gives San Jose tie with Toronto FC

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Skahan scored the tying goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to give the visiting San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 tie against Toronto FC on Saturday night.

The tally was the first for Skahan in 13 career MLS matches.

Jeremy Ebobisse also scored a goal for San Jose (4-7-7, 19 points). The Earthquakes remain winless (0-6-3) on the road.

Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio scored goals four minutes apart in the second half to help Toronto FC take a 2-1. But the Reds (5-10-4, 19 points) were unable to protect the lead.

The contest was the first for Toronto since trading 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami CF on Thursday.

In stoppage time, Ebobisse had a great chance at his second goal but Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg made the save on the close-range right-footed shot.

Toronto was unable to clear the ball and Jackson Yueill spotted Skahan, who drilled a right-footer past Westberg to tie the contest.

Toronto held a 16-9 edge in shots and put six on target to San Jose’s three. Earthquakes goalie JT Marcinkowski made four saves while Westberg had just one.

Toronto was struggling to get the ball past Marcinkowski during the first 70 minutes.

But Osorio passed the ball to Kerr with plenty of open space in the 71st minute. Kerr navigated his way down the right side and headed inside. As two Earthquakes arrived, Kerr split the duo with a strong left-footed shot that went past Marcinkowski and into the left corner of the net for his third goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Kerr had possession of the ball and his pass briefly hit the foot of Earthquakes defender Judson. Osorio was ready for the ball and flipped it past Marcinkowski to put the Reds ahead.

The Earthquakes took a 1-0 in the 26th minute after Benjamin Kikanovic fed Ebobisse with a short pass. Ebobisse then sent a right-footer past Westberg and into the left corner of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Toronto had opportunities to tie the score late in the first half but came up empty. Kerr’s left-footed boot was stopped by Marcinkowski in the 44th minute, and one minute later his header hit the crossbar and fell on to the top of the net.

