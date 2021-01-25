RECAP: Leon Draisaitl’s last-second goal lifts Oilers over Jets

Jan 24, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with less than a second left to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the host Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The Oilers got single-goal efforts from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto. Draisaitl added an assist, while Connor McDavid had three.

Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets.

Read More: NHL power rankings: Avalanche rolling at No. 1, Oilers leaking early in 2020-21 season

Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the win, while Laurent Brossoit turned away 34 shots of 38 shots for the Jets.

The Jets got hit with a bad penalty with 2:03 left when Dylan DeMelo was whistled for high-sticking. The Jets killed off the power play, but the Oilers maintained possession of the puck and kept pressing with just seconds left.

Draisaitl wired a shot past Brossoit, beating the buzzer for the win.

Lowry opened the scoring 10:41 into the first period, converting a centering pass from behind the net from Mathieu Perreault.

The Jets looked to go up 2-0 three minutes later when Andrew Copp jumped on a rebound off an Ehlers shot, but Oilers head coach Dave Tippett threw out a challenge. Referees reviewed the play and reversed their call, declaring goaltender interference.

The Oilers jumped ahead with two goals in the second period. The first came when Nugent-Hopkins got the last bang on a goal-mouth scramble for the tying goal just 21 seconds in.

Then Turris got his first goal as an Oiler after being placed on waivers by the Nashville Predators in October. Turris took a cross-ice feed from Zack Kassian at 14:18.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Oilers, check out #EdmontonOilers rumors, rankings, and news here.

The Jets regained the lead early in the third period. Ehlers fired a one-timer from the high slot to beat Koskinen at 13:54 to tie the game at 2-2.

Seconds later, Oilers defender Darnell Nurse took a tripping penalty to give the Jets a power play. Wheeler responded by banking the puck off Oilers defenseman Kris Russell and into the net to put the Jets up 3-2.

The lead was short-lived. With 3:05 left on the clock, Yamamoto was parked in front of the Jets’ net and jammed in a cross-ice pass from McDavid to tie the game at 3-3.

–Field Level Media