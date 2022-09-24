Las Vegas Raiders reportedly workout former New York Giants captain to bolster struggling defense

In an attempt to improve their defense and add depth to their linebacker corps., the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly brought in a former New York Giants team captain for a workout on Friday.

Yesterday, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates was the first to report that the team had a free agent visit from a talented inside linebacker veteran from the NFC that has earned 140 or more tackles in four of the last five seasons.

“The Raiders hosted veteran LB Blake Martinez on a free agent visit. He played for [defensive coordinator] Patrick Graham with the Giants the last two seasons.” Field yates on Raiders interest in blake martinez

Martinez was shockingly cut by the Giants — a team that has been cash-strapped and looking to shed salary for months — right before the start of the NFL season earlier this month. He has remained on the free agent market since and is likely being viewed as a strong backup option in the event starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman is slow to recover from his ankle injury.

What Blake Martinez brings to Las Vegas Raiders’ defense

While Martinez has yet to earn Pro Bowl honors during his six seasons in the league, he has developed a strong reputation as a rugged talent who is fairly durable and a pretty sure tackle at his position. After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, Martinez played just two seasons in Green Bay before taking his talents to New York.

Blake Martinez stats (2020): 151 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT

As a member of the Giants, the still only 28-year-old averaged 150 tackles a season in his first three years and earned a career-best 155 in 2019. He seemed prime for his first Pro Bowl honors in 2021 but only got to play in three games before a torn ACL ended his season in the first month of the year.

Martinez was expected to be a starter again in 2022 before being cut by the team earlier this month. With the Giants’ defense off to a strong start in 2022, clearly, the organization’s decision to release the heart of their squad was financial since they believed they had just as good options, and for cheaper, already on the team.

Martinez could bring a toughness the Raiders are lacking after their 0-2 start. He would also bring leadership and another sure tackler to a group that has given up 24 and 29 points, respectively, over the first two weeks of the season. The Raiders return to action on Sunday in a 1 PM ET matchup with the also winless Tennessee Titans.