Las Vegas Raiders will soon cut or trade a young starter

Swift changes have come to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, starting with a full coaching staff overhaul. Yet, now that Pete Carroll has taken over as the next head coach of the Raiders, we’ve also seen several changes to the roster.

So far, that’s included changing starting quarterbacks from Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew to Geno Smith. Now, another young starter is expected to lose his job.

Las Vegas Raiders expected to cut or trade Jack Jones

When you’re a starter on a team that finished with a 4-13 record, changes have to be made. In turn, several starters from the 2024 Raiders should know they could face stiff competition for their starting role in 2025.

That will be the case when it comes to the cornerback position, where, according to Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore, the team is looking to trade starting corner Jack Jones. If the team cannot find a trade partner for the former New England Patriots fourth-round pick, they’ll reportedly release him from the roster on Monday.

Yet, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have already decided to cut Jones after they’ve failed to find a trade.

The #Raiders are releasing CB Jack Jones, sources say, after Las Vegas attempted to trade him. An intriguing option for a CB-needy team. pic.twitter.com/KciN550fPz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2025

Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, starting 16 games for a defense that ranked 25th in points allowed. Still just 27, Jones shouldn’t have any issues finding another job for the 2025 season, even if it’s not as a starter again.

With so many teams in need of more competition at the cornerback position, Jones and his 42 appearances across three seasons should be appealing once he officially hits the open market.

