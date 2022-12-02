4 bold predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers matchup

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding into December with confidence, taking a two-game winning streak into a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

When the Chargers and Raiders last faced off in Week 1, Las Vegas and Los Angeles were viewed as top contenders in the AFC West. Fast forward to the start of December and both teams are now fighting to prove themselves after largely disappointing results.

Both teams are coming off late-game heroics. Las Vegas won in overtime against Seattle with an 86-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs, who was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Chargers rallied in the final seconds against the Arizona Cardinals and won with a touchdown and two-point conversion with under 20 seconds remaining.

So much has changed since the first meeting three months ago as players have been battered by injuries or in the case of Jerry Tillery, switching sides from the Bolts to the Raiders.

Here are four bold predictions between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Josh Jacobs explodes once again

Last week, running back Josh Jacobs had a historic day in Seattle, recording career highs with 33 carries, 229 rushing yards, six receptions and 76 yards through the air to give him 303 total yards in the overtime win.

Not only did he set a single game franchise record for rushing yards but he became the first player since 1950 to have more than 225 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in a game.

Jacobs, who is currently the NFL’s leading rusher, has the opportunity to have another great performance against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers run defense: 151.4 rush ypg allowed (28th), 5.4 yards per rush (32nd)

With the volume Jacobs is producing, both in the run game and in the passing game, he is extending drives by himself with his violent cuts and shifts to move the chains. This is a prime opportunity for Jacobs to be the focal point of the offense and he should thrive.

Mack Hollins scores two touchdowns

We’re really starting to see that Derek Carr‘s bonds go beyond the one he holds with Davante Adams. As Week 12 put on display, the Raiders’ quarterback is perfectly happy to throw to Mack Hollins when multiple defenders focus on Adams.

Last week, head coach Josh McDaniels dialed up a flea flicker. On that play, Adams ran his route by drawing three Seattle defenders. After Jacobs tossed the ball back to Carr, he found a wide-open Mack Hollins to scamper into the endzone to give the Raiders a lead in the second quarter.

A play like this shows the relationship Carr has built with other players outside of his former college teammate to expand this passing attack.

In his last two games, Hollins has recorded six receptions or 63 yards, showing that there are other weapons for Carr to go to on offense. Drawing a higher volume of targets, Hollins now faces a Chargers’ secondary that has allowed an 18-8 TD-INT ratio and 94.0 QB rating to opponents.

Maxx Crosby feasts on a depleted Chargers O-line

Although it may have been Thanksgiving weekend last week, the Raiders defense is looking to go back for seconds and thirds on Sunday.

The Raiders’ defense has combined to record eight sacks in their last three games, including three in each of the last two weeks.

Las Vegas defensive line, besides defensive end Maxx Crosby, has figured out how to get to the quarterback with its interior stepping up as tackles Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols got to Geno Smith last week.

Getting the interior – the defensive tackles – to apply pressure, in addition to Crosby and Chandler Jones on the outside will only add to the force the duo will show on Sunday.

Although Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is more mobile than Smith, the Raiders have shown they can get to the play caller.

With a depleted offensive line with starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III and center Corey Linsley not playing, Crosby is going to make it a long day for the Bolts with four sacks.

Duron Harmon records an interception

Last week, the Raiders’ secondary was able to weather the storm, both from Mother Nature and the Seahawks’ passing attack last week to get the win.

Las Vegas took their hits as Seattle produced long plays but took advantage when they need to, highlighted by linebacker Denzel Perryman recording his first interception of the season.

Both the Chargers and Raiders have thrown seven interceptions this season.

Herbert has thrown one interception in five of the last six games and the Raiders have their eye set on forcing turnovers, coming off two last week.

With the experience safety Duron Harmon has in this league, he has been able to watch a quarterback’s eyes and be able to record his third pick of the season with the ball in his vicinity.