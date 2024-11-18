Stunning report claims Tom Brady the new unofficial No. 2 decision-maker in Las Vegas Raiders organization

A stunning new report suggests that while Tom Brady is technically only a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he will be given power that will second only to Mark Davis.

After 11 weeks in the 2024 NFL season, the Raiders season is pretty much over. They are 2-8 on the current NFL standings. And the team is tied for the second-worst record in the league following another loss on Sunday. After so much hope heading into the campaign, Antonio Pierce’s first year as head coach has been a disaster.

While they still have quite a few games left on the NFL schedule there is little doubt the organization and fanbase is already looking ahead to the offseason. In the near year, the Raiders will be among the teams with the most cap space and they are likely to have a top-five pick in April’s NFL Draft. So they have the resources to turn things around immediately in 2025.

There have been rumblings for weeks that new minority owner Tom Brady will be a voice in the decision room this offseason. However, a new report suggests he will have almost as much say in major decisions this offseason as majority owner Mark Davis.

Tom Brady to have a huge role running the Las Vegas Raiders starting in 2025

“New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady represents ‘excellence,’ according to Raiders majority owner Mark Davis. While Brady is busy broadcasting for Fox and may have only 10 percent equity in the Raiders, I expect his involvement in running the team to be closer to 90 percent,” The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini wrote this weekend.

“We already know the organization wants to lean on Brady when picking a future quarterback. One of Davis’s strengths is his openness to listening to experienced football people. And he values Brady’s understanding of what it takes to win at a high level.”

It is pretty wild for a minority owner to hold so much sway over an organization. But Raiders boss Mark Davis seems obsessed with Tom Brady turning the team into the next New England Patriots. And it looks like he will be handing the keys of the organization over to him for the foreseeable future.

