Las Vegas Raiders roster review: Specialists

The final stop of the Las Vegas Raiders roster review is the specialists, who made big contributions to help the Silver and Black reach the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

From game-winning kicks to downing punts inside the 20, special teams gave the Raiders the opportunities to score or make big time stops.

The trio of Raiders specialists – punter AJ Cole, kicker Daniel Carlson and long snapper Trent Sieg – entered their third consecutive season together, looking to increase their success and connection with one another as special teams and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia led them.

Today we look back on the 2021 Raiders specialists.

A.J. Cole – Las Vegas Raiders punter

In 2021, A.J. Cole was looking to take the next step in his NFL career as a punter.

And he did.

After averaging 44.1 yards per punt in 2020, he increased that total six yards for a league-leading 50.03 punting average.

Despite being the punting average leader, Cole said he focused more on what’s best for his defense to start as close to end zone as possible.

“I really don’t look at the gross so much. I’m more worried about the net,” Cole told the media on Dec. 9. “At the end of the day, my job every time when I’m out there is start the defense as close to the goal line as possible. That’s my number one priority.” Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole on punting approach

This season, Cole recorded 64 punts and his longest punt went 71 yards.

Of those 64 punts, 28 were downed inside the 20-yard line, setting up opposing offenses deep in their own territory.

Cole’s punting success led him to earning First-Team AP All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl, which was played inside Allegiant Stadium.

Cole, who made the Raiders’ roster in 2019 through a tryout process said he has come a long way to earn his position’s top honors.

“It’s crazy. It’s definitely not something five, or however many years ago, I would’ve thought I’d be here, especially having to come to rookie minicamp and come on a tryout basis,” Cole said on Dec. 22. “It’s a cool journey, cool experience and I’m so thankful for everybody that’s helped me along the way and for the people in the organization for believing in me and sticking with me.” Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole on growth

Next season, Cole will look to match his 2021 season and find ways for more success.

Daniel Carlson

Like Cole, Carlson was also looking to have a successful season entering the final year of his three-year contract.

In 2021, Carlson achieved multiple accomplishments as he made 40 of his 43 field goal kicks. The 40 made field goals surpassed the previous Raiders’ single season record of 35, set back in 1993.

Combining made field goals and point-after kicks, Carlson totaled 150 points, which also set a new single-season franchise record.

When the team needed Carlson the most he delivered as the 27-year-old recorded not one, but five game-winning kicks, including three game-winners in the regular season’s final four weeks.

Through the first 12 games, Carlson’s success on the field translated into money not only for him, but also for Cole as they each signed four-year contracts on Dec. 8.

Carlson, who was let go after his second week in the NFL during his rookie season, said he had a decision to make, which would ultimately lead him to wearing the Silver and Black.

“Anytime you go through some adversity, you can choose how to respond from that,” Carlson said on Dec. 9. “I didn’t know at that time when I was cut, sitting at home with my wife figuring out what the NFL had for me and what my future had for me. I didn’t know I’d be sitting here today with this organization and signing a deal for another four years. Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson on battling adversity

“It’s been a wild journey and very fortunate to have been on it with great people along the way and great coaches with a great organization.”

By notching 40 field goals, Carlson’s accomplishments earned him four AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards and Second Team AP All-Pro honors.

Trent Sieg

Long snapper Trent Sieg entered his fourth NFL season in 2021 as he signed a three-year contract extension during the offseason to lock him up through 2023.

However, Sieg was sidelined through much of the year with an ankle injury and landing on the team’s COVID-19 list.

The 6-foot-3 long snapper would return the same week Carlson and Cole signed their contract extensions, which was one of the best off-the-field moments this season.

Now in year three among the trio, Cole said seeing Sieg return in December also saw the return of their camaraderie on the field.

“Every single play we’re out there and Trent starts, we have so much trust and confidence in him and it’s good to get back in rhythm,” Cole said. “We’re really excited to have Trent back. We’ve been working together for three years. Been through some highs, been throughs some lows. Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole on chemistry

“We have so much confidence in each other when we go out on fourth down, or whatever the situation is. It felt good to be back in our normal rhythm. We have many reps logged.”

With this trio in place for at least the next few years, Cole said the organization continues to value specialists through its past from players such as Shane Lechler and Sebastian Janikowski, despite the changes it has made with the new hires of head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.