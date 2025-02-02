Former NFL head coach returns in prominent role with Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders scored the fourth-fewest points in the NFL last season with Luke Getsy and Scott Turner calling plays and acting as offensive coordinator. Clearly, those two didn’t do well enough to earn a second season in the desert.

Now the Raiders have a new head coach, with former Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll taking over, and he needs a new offensive coordinator too. Yet, the Raiders have just found their solution.

Chip Kelly hired as Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had a top-10 offense since 2020, when Jon Gruden was still the head coach. Of course, having a capable starting quarterback would help, but the Raiders don’t have one of those either.

A new regime will spend the offseason searching for a QB upgrade, but now they know who will be tasked with coordinating the offense.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders have hired former NFL head coach Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator.

Kelly most recently served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who recently won the College Football National Championship. He hasn’t been back in the NFL since 2018, when he became the head coach for the UCLA Bruins.

While his time as an NFL head coach didn’t go well, with Kelly holding a 28-35 win-loss record, he’s done extremely well as an offensive coordinator. Now he’ll get a chance to turn around a Raiders offense that is in desperate need of a quick fix.

